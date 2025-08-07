Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,150 Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $70.47 on Thursday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.