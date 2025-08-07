Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 9,698 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $25.38 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

