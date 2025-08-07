Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Jabil were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 3,411.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $832,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,425. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,847 shares of company stock worth $68,233,847. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

NYSE JBL opened at $220.65 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.96 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

