Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

