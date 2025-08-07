Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

