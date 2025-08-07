Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after acquiring an additional 478,833 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.