Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $214,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

