Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $230,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

