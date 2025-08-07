Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

