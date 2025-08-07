Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $773.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $825.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $850.93. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.27.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

