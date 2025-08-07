Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $286,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average is $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $975,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 600,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,312,912.14. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

