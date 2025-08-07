Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $288,000 Position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 78,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BKHY stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

