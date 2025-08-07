Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $232,000 in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,829,000 after buying an additional 76,987 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after buying an additional 177,129 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,872,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

