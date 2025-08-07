Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $244,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.