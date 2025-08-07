Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $256,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $8,486,848.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,470 shares of company stock worth $45,313,205 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $199.82 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $212.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

