Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $258,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

MCHP stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,617.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $82.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

