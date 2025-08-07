Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $267,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after buying an additional 501,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2972 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

