Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $278,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,667 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 725,684 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after purchasing an additional 938,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,886,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 858,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,987,000 after buying an additional 231,668 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.5%

STM opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 5.49%. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

View Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

