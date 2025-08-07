Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $299,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,003,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,285,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

