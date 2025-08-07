Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.91, for a total transaction of $31,912,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 197,832 shares in the company, valued at $78,917,163.12. This trade represents a 28.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,915.84. The trade was a 93.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,802,047 shares of company stock valued at $963,467,754. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $354.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

