Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1%

ED opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.