Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSUS. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 9.2%

GSUS opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

