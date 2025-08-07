Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $302.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

