Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,763.17. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,262,400. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 142.12% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.