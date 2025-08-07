Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,105 SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $151.97 on Thursday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $155.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $402.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

