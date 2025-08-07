Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,377 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

