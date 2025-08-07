Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 7,383 SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SLM by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SLM by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. SLM Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.26 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. This represents a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

