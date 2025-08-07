Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,962 iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,385.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.95. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

