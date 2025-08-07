Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKST. UBS Group raised their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of PKST stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $513.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -50.85%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

