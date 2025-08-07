Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 413 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $551.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

