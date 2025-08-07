Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 42 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.17.

Shares of EME opened at $620.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.69.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

