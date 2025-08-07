Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $211,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $23,410,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,789.44.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,317.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,445.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,234.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

