Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $216,000 Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:IVT opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

