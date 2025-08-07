Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $251,000 Position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

