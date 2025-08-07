Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $299,000 Position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,162.1% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,333,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,955,000 after buying an additional 2,148,639 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 18,547,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,695 shares during the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $32,890,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Open Text by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,602,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,378,000 after acquiring an additional 764,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,275,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,925,000 after acquiring an additional 632,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. Open Text Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

