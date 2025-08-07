Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 496,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

