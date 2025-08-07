AstraZeneca Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Saturday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $228.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.44%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

