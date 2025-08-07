ATB Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on AltaGas from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

ALA opened at C$41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.90. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$32.02 and a 1 year high of C$42.03. The stock has a market cap of C$12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

