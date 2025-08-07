Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given New GBX 710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 725 ($9.68) to GBX 710 ($9.48) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 103.73% from the stock’s current price.
Auction Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of ATG opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.66) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 535.49. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 345 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 658 ($8.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The stock has a market cap of £430.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.29.
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
