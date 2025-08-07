Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given New GBX 710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 725 ($9.68) to GBX 710 ($9.48) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 103.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ATG opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.66) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 535.49. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 345 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 658 ($8.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The stock has a market cap of £430.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

