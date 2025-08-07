Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1634728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $146,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $475.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

