Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $243.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.00 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 86.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,191. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

