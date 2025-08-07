Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

