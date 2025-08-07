Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 268,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,384.40. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $863.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.25, a PEG ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $323.89 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $769.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.69.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

