Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $30.38. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Azenta shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 75,899 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZTA. Stephens began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 788.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 113.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 77.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 13,184.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $143.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

