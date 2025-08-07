B. Riley Issues Positive Estimate for EverQuote Earnings

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. EverQuote has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $155,575.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 142,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,334.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $43,952.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 123,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,781.07. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,162 shares of company stock worth $1,524,781. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 28.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 70.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EverQuote by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

