Balchem’s (BCPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $189.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Balchem has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $185.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.16. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Balchem’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Balchem by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 98.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Balchem by 534.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

