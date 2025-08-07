Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.1393.

Several research firms have commented on BLDP. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 430.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

