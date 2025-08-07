Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,449 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Santander by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after buying an additional 3,413,685 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,429,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 440,676 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SAN stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.