BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded at Desjardins

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$39.00. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on BCE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.21.

Shares of BCE opened at C$32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 1-year low of C$28.73 and a 1-year high of C$49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.92.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

