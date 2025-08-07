Berenberg Bank Cuts Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 560

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.82) to GBX 560 ($7.48) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 ($9.68) to GBX 710 ($9.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).
