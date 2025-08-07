Berenberg Bank Cuts Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 560

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.82) to GBX 560 ($7.48) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 ($9.68) to GBX 710 ($9.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Shares of ATG opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £430.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 535.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. Auction Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 345 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($8.79).

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

